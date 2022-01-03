The Disgusting Cobra Kai Season 4 Scene You Didn't Get To See

While "Cobra Kai" started as a nostalgic sequel to "The Karate Kid" movies, the Netflix series has since evolved into a unique entity — with plenty of callbacks to the original, of course. Season 4 of the martial arts comedy-drama recently hit the streaming platform and picks up in the aftermath of the three-way showdown at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

The second episode, "First Learn Stand," introduces new student Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young), sees Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) confront Tory Nichols (Peyton List) at work, and sees Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) work through the growing pains of their enemies-to-friends relationship.

As the dynamic duo team up to take down sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), they clash over whether to use Daniel's more zen, defensive Miyagi-Do techniques, or Johnny's hyper-masculine, offensive Eagle Fang tactics. Both men test their former rivals' ways, which meant a grueling training montage for Macchio.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly that the "Cobra Kai" creators "really enjoy putting [him] through the wringer." While the scene follows Daniel as he shovels coals out of a fire to walk across, defends himself from a tennis ball machine, and does endless reps of push-ups, one disgusting exercise didn't make the cut.