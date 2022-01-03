The Disgusting Cobra Kai Season 4 Scene You Didn't Get To See
While "Cobra Kai" started as a nostalgic sequel to "The Karate Kid" movies, the Netflix series has since evolved into a unique entity — with plenty of callbacks to the original, of course. Season 4 of the martial arts comedy-drama recently hit the streaming platform and picks up in the aftermath of the three-way showdown at the All Valley Karate Tournament.
The second episode, "First Learn Stand," introduces new student Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young), sees Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) confront Tory Nichols (Peyton List) at work, and sees Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) work through the growing pains of their enemies-to-friends relationship.
As the dynamic duo team up to take down sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), they clash over whether to use Daniel's more zen, defensive Miyagi-Do techniques, or Johnny's hyper-masculine, offensive Eagle Fang tactics. Both men test their former rivals' ways, which meant a grueling training montage for Macchio.
The actor told Entertainment Weekly that the "Cobra Kai" creators "really enjoy putting [him] through the wringer." While the scene follows Daniel as he shovels coals out of a fire to walk across, defends himself from a tennis ball machine, and does endless reps of push-ups, one disgusting exercise didn't make the cut.
Ralph Macchio struggled to get through this Cobra Kai scene
Daniel willingly participates in Johnny's brutal Eagle Fang training session, but not without asking why he's doing such absurd things. In addition to the extreme physical challenges he works through, Ralph Macchio revealed that one particularly gross scene didn't make it into "First Learn Stand."
In the deleted scene, Daniel wears a blindfold as Johnny forces him to down a questionable pre-workout shake. "It was supposed to be like vodka and eggs," said "Cobra Kai" creator Josh Heald. "Ralph had to drink it, and it took like an interminable amount of time for him to choke down whatever the heck the prop master made. It was like baby food in real life" (via Entertainment Weekly).
Macchio admitted that he wasn't able to finish the disgusting drink in a single take. "I kept thinking of Stallone in the original 'Rocky' film, taking the five eggs down," he said. "But I went for it — it just didn't make it into the episode."
Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" is currently streaming on Netflix.