Ellen Hollman Tells A Great Matrix Resurrections Behind The Scenes Story About Carrie-Anne Moss - Exclusive

Looper spoke with Ellen Hollman, who plays the alternate version of Trinity seen at the start of "The Matrix Resurrections." Even though they never share a scene, we had to ask Hollman if she encountered Carrie-Anne Moss – the original Trinity. The answer was yes, with Hollman noting that director Lana Wachowski makes a point to get everyone together: "It doesn't matter if you share the screen together. You all train together, you all stretch together, you all have meals together, you are part of the family."

The cast and crew spent much of their time in one big production tent. "Keanu, Carrie-Anne, Jon Groff, Yahya, Jess, Eréndira, all of us would congregate, we would do our morning routines together, stretches, training. And Carrie-Anne is such an essential part of this, as is Keanu," she explained.

Hollman in particular brought up a story about Moss from their time in the hair and makeup trailer: "This is such a surreal moment, it's one of those other moments where I'm like, 'I'm going to remember this the rest of my life. How is this happening right now? This is incredible!'" It was one of their first interactions, and it was clearly the one with the strongest impact.