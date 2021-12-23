Ellen Hollman Becomes Trinity, Fangirls Over Keanu Reeves, And Learns From The Matrix Resurrections - Exclusive Interview

These movies are famous for really innovative stunts, and obviously they're a lot different than, say, the "John Wick" stunts. They're a lot more Hong Kong, I guess you could say.

Right, it's heightened reality.

When you're doing things like running on the walls, what's that like for you?

Yeah, the challenge behind this is that I don't have an extensive background in such detailed wire work. I've jumped off of castle ramparts in Romania on descender cranes, I've done jerk vests and things like this, but this was complicated, because it's such a brilliant engineering feat to have a human run sideways, because that is not the way gravity works. So, we had Ralph Hagar, which was the German team, and then my husband is actually one of the stunt coordinators on "Matrix," and also one of the rigging coordinators. His background is engineering, and he's an incredible rigger, so there's a lot of trust already there, because your life is in their hands. And we had such an incredibly skilled action design team, that from the fight choreography to the wire work, I trusted [all of them] ... They were my girls, my boys. We flipped each other over one another's head for seven years now, in judo. So I'm like, "Okay, I trust you to put some wires on me."

But it took ... I was there to train ahead of time, nearly four to six weeks, my God, it's such a blur. Nearly four to six weeks, because to be able to seamlessly ... It's funny, because it's just a few moments on screen, but Carrie-Anne Moss, of course, did it seamlessly. So it's like, "Well girl, you better do this, you better do this seamlessly as well." Because not only do you have to remember all your choreography with fervor, you also have to propel yourself onto a wall, and then at the same exact time you're motivating yourself, they're loosening the wires in order to accommodate your movement, and then you're also jumping onto another wall. It's something that takes countless hours in order for that precision to come across seamlessly on screen.

Believe it or not, that was actually some of the hardest wire work. It's just a lot of timing, it's just really muscles that you've never used before are necessary. So, in rehearsal that was one of the trickiest things to do, yet on the day, we got it in like two takes, we were actually like, "Wow, we blocked out like two hours, but we did it in like 15 minutes." I'm like, "Cool, what do we do now?" We did it. I'm so obsessive with preparation, I'm sure I drive my husband nuts. Just when you think you've got it, I'll do it a hundred more times, so that I eat, sleep, and breathe it, because choreography is dialogue without words. You can spend just as much time memorizing that choreography, or that dialogue, per se, as you do what's written on a page.