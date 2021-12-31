The Studio Ghibli Character Everyone Forgets Betty White Played

On December 31, 2021, the entire world was shaken to its core over the news that pop culture icon Betty White had died at the age of 99. To make the heartbreak even worse, she was a mere couple of weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17. Though many continue to mourn the loss of such a beloved entertainer, and understandably so, others have taken this time to celebrate her profound impact on the world throughout her incredible life. That includes digging through White's extensive filmography and appreciating her big and small screen works.

Betty White arrived on the acting scene in the mid-1940s, kicking off a career that would extend for decades to come. She found major success on television, most famously through programs like "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland," but did well for herself at the movies too. Titles such as "Dennis the Menace Strikes Again" and "The Proposal," among numerous others, joined her résumé, and those were just the live-action credits. White made quite the name for herself as an accomplished voice actress, with some of her biggest projects being "The Lorax" and "Toy Story 4."

Speaking of Betty White's voice roles, did you know that she once lent her vocal talents to a Studio Ghibli production?