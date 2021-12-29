Don't Look Up Director Claims This Weird Mistake In The Film Was Actually Intentional

TikTok user @sightpicture, the viewer who spotted an editing mistake in "Don't Look Up," posted the scene to TikTok earlier this week. The short video details a moment in which the film crew can be seen near a group of the characters, including Jennifer Lawrence's Kate and Timothée Chalamet's Yule. The TikToker narrates the video, commenting, "You can see the whole film crew standing here for, like, three of four frames. They're like, 'Oh, they probably won't notice that!'" Seeing as the shot has nothing to do with the film's narrative and that on-screen mistakes occasionally happen, it makes sense that @sightpicture assumed it to be a mistake.

However, director Adam McKay took to Twitter to acknowledge that this is a brief shot of the film crew and confirmed it was actually left there on purpose by the editing team. The "Don't Look Up" helmer posted E! Online's coverage about the so-called "mistake" and wrote, "Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience."

McKay is, of course, referring to the fact that "Don't Look Up" was filmed in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, complete with strict safety protocols, from November 2020 to February 2021 (via Boston.com). After all, this would explain why, in the shot of the film crew, the majority of them are wearing masks.