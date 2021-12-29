No Time To Die's Special Effects Supervisor Compares Bond Movies To Superhero Films - Exclusive

Looper recently spoke with Chris Corbould, the special effects supervisor for "No Time To Die." Corbould has been the special effects supervisor for every Bond movie since the start of Pierce Brosnan's tenure, and he's worked on the franchise in other capacities since the '70s.

Outside of Bond, Corbould has worked with superhero properties fairly often. Early in his special effects career, he worked on "Superman II" and "III," as well as the 1984 "Supergirl" movie. He was also the special effects supervisor for "X-Men: First Class" and is overseeing the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Corbould is also a somewhat frequent collaborator with Christopher Nolan and worked as the special effects coordinator/supervisor for the "Dark Knight" trilogy.

We asked Corbould about the similarities and differences between Bond movies and superhero films –- after all, Bond is a sort of superhero. What is Bond but a government-funded Tony Stark, in a sense?