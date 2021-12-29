Ellen Hollman Reveals What You Didn't Know About Trinity's Opening Scene In The Matrix Resurrections - Exclusive

If you've only watched the first few minutes of "The Matrix Resurrections," you've seen Ellen Hollman. She plays Trinity at the start of the movie, in the old code discovered by Bugs. The scene is a recreation of the legendary opening sequence of the first "Matrix" movie and required a lot of planning and stuntwork. Hollman broke it down for Looper in a recent interview, where she also told us something most of us missed.

Hollman considers 87eleven — the action design team behind the "John Wick" series and "Resurrections" — her family. Her husband works for them, and she's learned martial arts from them for years. "We flipped each other over one another's head for seven years now, in judo," she recalled. "So I'm like, 'Okay, I trust you to put some wires on me.'"

The training took four to six weeks just for the wall flip, and she noted that it takes a lot to be seamless: "Not only do you have to remember all your choreography with fervor, you also have to propel yourself onto a wall, and then at the same exact time you're motivating yourself, they're loosening the wires in order to accommodate your movement, and then you're also jumping onto another wall."

Thanks to all that obsessive prep work, they nailed the stunt in about two takes.