Why Moiraine's Oath In The Wheel Of Time Means More Than You Think

On the other side of the Season 1 finale of Amazon's "The Wheel of Time," critics and audiences alike are beginning to notice some of the clever ways in which showrunner Rafe Judkins has woven Robert Jordan's beloved novels into the television adaptation. It's easy for audiences to observe the big stuff — main protagonists and antagonists, similar crises and themes, a condensed but loyal effort to rebuild a world that was itself built for the narrative in the books, and so on. When it comes to some of Jordan's more intricate subplots and subtext, however, it takes a truly savvy and novel-knowledgeable viewer to notice the many ways in which the series pays homage to its source. For example, a few fans on the series' subreddit noticed something interesting about a particular scene in episode 6.

In the episode, we learn that Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and the current holder of The Amyrin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okenedo) have been lovers for some time now, despite the fact that The Amyrin Seat is meant to be impartial, neutral, and above all other Aes Sedai. When Moiraine — along with Aes Sedais Priyanka (Alanna Mosvani) and Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) — are called before The Amyrin Seat after breaking one of the laws of The White Tower, Siuan is forced to make a display of disciplining the lover with whom she's been secretly working, exiling her, and making her take an unbreakable Oath. And here's where Judkins' adaptation leans into some important elements in the book, albeit subtly.