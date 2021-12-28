Who Plays Francesca In The Witcher Season 2?

The highly-anticipated second season of "The Witcher" recently hit Netflix, and fans are already eager to know what's next for the fantasy series. The magical, monster-plagued show follows Giralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Princess Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) as their lives intersect in increasingly complicated ways.

While Season 3 will be introducing more fan-favorite characters from the Andrzej Sapkowski novels, there were plenty of new faces in Season 2, as well. Among them was Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson), an elf who allies with Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni) in an attempt to protect the elven community she leads. However, she finds herself on the bloody path toward justice when tragedy strikes, reminding her of how much the elves have suffered. Additionally, a discovery about Ciri's family history could come into play in the upcoming Season 3, as Francesca continues to protect her people.

Here's why the elf queen might look familiar.