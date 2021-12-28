Sinbad Confirms What We All Suspected About Arnold Schwarzenegger's On-Set Behavior

When comedian and actor Sinbad first met "Jingle All the Way" co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Michigan native didn't know what to expect.

"He was always doing practical jokes. He's always messing with you, you had to watch him," Sinbad explained to the MLive-Flint Journal in a 2013 interview. "He'll hide your stuff, or a prop that you need, or get you in trouble with the food people by taking your food away." Schwarzenegger, who was one of the biggest movie stars on earth at the time, also made sure to get his pump on in-between takes. "He has a trailer with his own weights," Sinbad said.

But what did the "A Different World" star think about all this? Was he a fan? Or did Schwarzenegger ultimately set Sinbad off with this zany behavior? On the big screen, the two played opposing dads in Minneapolis on a mission to snatch up a Turbo-Man action figure for their kids to have on Christmas. But were they really rivals in real-life, as well as on the screen?