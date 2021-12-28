This Fan-Favorite Agents Of SHIELD Actor Wants Back Into The MCU

At the climax of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tells Spider-Man (Tom Holland), "They're starting to come through and I can't stop them." While those words refer to a very specific (and spoilery) type of character in the context of that film, it could soon also refer to even more live-action versions of Marvel characters intent on returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Prior to the 2021 launch of various Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ TV series, the television branch of Marvel was largely run separate from the world of Marvel films. The 2019 dissolution of Marvel Television (via Deadline) seemed a definite mark that we'd seen the last of characters from series like ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Netflix's "Daredevil." However, December 2021 brought new hope for these characters. As a result of events in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the first season finale of "Hawkeye," fans of the former Marvel Television division are eagerly awaiting the return of even more familiar faces.

Of course, the more important question is if those actors are interested in returning. Luckily, a tweet from one former star of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." would seem to indicate that he'd be happy to suit up again.