Rhys Ifans Reveals How He Became Rasputin For The King's Man - Exclusive

If you were feeling a little cheeky, you might joke that the best trick to playing Rasputin involves listening to the Boney M. song "Rasputin." There's even an official "The King's Man" ad on YouTube which uses clips of Rasputin from the film in congress with that very song in the background. Rhys Ifans insists that it's "just a bit more" about historical research which got him to a place where he could inhabit Rasputin.

"The extraordinary thing with Rasputin is him as a figure, and a character, lends himself to a franchise like this because Rasputin himself was larger than life, to say the least, and a fantastical figure shrouded in mystery and myth, and a figure who loomed large over Europe then and now to some degree," says Ifans. "He looked so completely different to any of the other players responsible for and leading up to the first World War. All the men in Europe seemingly had the same haircut, apart from Rasputin, who looked like he was running some twisted satanic wellness clinic in Russia. So, the look is so specific. Rasputin himself was very much aware of the horror he instilled in the population."

Ifans also talked about the ways in which facts about Rasputin filtered into the script for the film. "He ate like a pig, like an animal," says Ifans. "Crowds would gather to watch him eat. So, all these things you see in the film, which are magnified and bent and twisted, they're all rooted in real kind of facts about this man. It's the writer's job to serve history. My job is to serve the writer."

"The King's Man" is now playing in theaters.