Harris Dickinson And Gemma Arterton Flirt With Rasputin And Make Ralph Fiennes Laugh - Exclusive Interview

Harris, there's a point in the film where your character Conner is meant to flirt with Rasputin and I wanted to know, first of all, how was it flirting with Rhys Ifans, especially when he's in that Rasputin get up?

Harris Dickinson: Well, Rhys is the most wonderful, lovely person, so I had a lot of fun. I think everyone can attest to this as well. We all loved doing those scenes with Rhys, but yeah, it was funny because he really transformed for this in every way. His voice was different, his physicality ... he really put in a lot of work for it. Rhys is a lot of fun in real life and in person, he's got a great sense of humor and stuff. You kind of have to make that quick sort of distinction between, okay, now I'm with Rasputin and now [I'm not], but he's incredible.

He created such a powerful presence, but it's also hard to have that and also keep it comedic and dance between that sort of intimidation, and that's a really hard thing to do. Rhys just did it perfectly, so I was honored to sit across from him and flirt with him.

Gemma, you in a very different sort of way you get to build this sort of simmering relationship with Ralph Fiennes over the course of the film and I was sort of curious kind of in the same way, how do you work with Ralph to build that relationship over time? Because it really a journey from beginning to end.

Gemma Arterton: Yeah. I knew Ralph before, so we are friends and we are both theater people, so you kind of bump into each other quite a lot. We had a sort of relationship anyway, and I think it was quite natural between us. We didn't have to work too hard on getting all of that. I remember there was this one day where we did shoot quite in sequence with our stuff. We started with the kind of lighter [scenes] and then obviously we ended with the kind of more hefty, more emotional stuff. There was one day where I had to come up and say [something] to him about cracking the code.

I remember I ran off and I was so excited that I cracked the code and I was making him making him laugh and Ralph can be quite serious so it was quite a challenge, but I quite like the challenge of trying to make him laugh. It became a thing that I would try to do, and that's really the essence of their relationship. She cuts through all of the crap, really. She gets into him and gets into his heart and so it was quite natural when we did get to those bigger scenes. It all just happened quite naturally.