The Scariest Monster In The Witcher Season 2 According To Fans

In Episode 1 of "The Witcher" Season 2, Geralt seeks refuge at the home of an old friend, Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju). But when they arrive, Nivellen is different. He has been cursed by a priestess to walk the Continent alone in the form of a boar-like beast. While this arrangement does provide Nivellen with the power of conjuration, which he uses to make a feast fall out of thin air and later a set of magic daggers, it also means he can never find companionship.

When a chance at love does come, it's in the form of a bruxa — hideous vampiric creatures who take the form of young women to seduce their prey. This particular bruxa, Vereena (Agnes Born), feeds on Nivellen in the night. In exchange for not draining him to the point of death and providing him with company, Nivellen allows it.

From the moment Vereena appears, she is uniquely grotesque. In human form, she lags and skips like a broken video game, and when she goes in for a bite, her jaw unhinges to reveal a maw of razor-sharp teeth. As if that weren't creepy enough, she can also turn into a winged creature that looks straight from hell.

Fans took to Reddit to let each other know just how much nightmare fuel Vereena provided, and to pay their respects to Born for her terrifying performance. "She started moving and I went 'nope nope, don't like that, don't like that at all,'" said u/sephone_north, continuing, "She's the only creature to viscerally activate my fight or flight response in this show."

u/hanna1214 concurred, writing, "She was perfect and doesn't get enough credit for it. Every single gesture and movement was pure acting art. Totally unnerving though."