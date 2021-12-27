Why LaMonica Garrett Calls 1883 The Hardest Job He's Ever Had

In an interview with Collider, LaMonica Garrett explained the unique challenges facing the "1883" cast. Unlike most TV shows, "1883" was shot entirely on location, including Texas in the summer and Montana in the winter. "This is the hardest job I've had doing anything," Garrett said. The cast and crew went without the creature comforts and security that a soundstage provides. "We're sun up to sundown ... whatever weather climate it is, whatever city, whatever state, you're outside all the time, and it's just, brutal."

It's not just the blistering heat or the frigid cold that poses unique obstacles, but working with animals as well. According to Garrett, the horses could sense bad weather, and "they don't like it." Trying to film a shootout on a skittish horse that's "having a bad day" was "challenging." Garrett also said that the cows weren't always cooperative either, leading to resets which meant repositioning 25 wagons.

The Herculean task of managing all the working parts — which included a cast and crew of 400, drones, helicopters, and anywhere from six to eight cameras — paid off in the end, according to Garrett, who said, "... as hard as it is to film, is as beautiful as it looks when you stick the landing, and you see it on the screen."

"1883" is currently airing on Paramount Network and Paramount+.