The Witcher's Joey Batey Opens Up About His Nightmare On-Set Experience

When the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) was introduced in Season 1 of Netflix's "The Witcher," he quickly established himself as a fan favorite, due in no small part to the stellar performance of actor Joey Batey. We first meet Jaskier when he joins forces with the famed Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) in hopes that their adventures would help him write more captivating music. His upbeat attitude and witty banter are the perfect foil to the cold sarcasm of Cavill's brooding Witcher, and the cocky young bard manages to steal the spotlight every time he was on screen.

By the time Season 2 rolls around, Jaskier has grown into a much more nuanced, much more complex character. He is a braver, more vulnerable version of himself, who is willing to risk his life to become the same sort of hero he once thought Geralt was. In this latest season, Batey's acting chops are on full display: he manages to encapsulate all the humor and tragedy of Jaskier's personality, and he has incredible chemistry with nearly every other character in the series (just as a true bard would, of course).

However, it's important to clarify that this impressive performance did not come without its fair share of obstacles. Indeed, Batey recently revealed that there was one particular day on set that was nothing short of a nightmare.