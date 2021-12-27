Billy Magnussen Gives His Honest Opinion On Logan Ash's Fight With Bond In No Time To Die - Exclusive

Daniel Craig was famously grumpy during the "Spectre" press tour in 2015. He told Time Out that he'd rather kill himself than play 007 again, and that "If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money." Yet here we are, with him playing Bond one last time in "No Time To Die." The pay was certainly great, but Craig also gave one of the most emotional, nuanced, and vulnerable.

Part of what makes this Bond portrayal different can be seen in his fight scene with Logan Ash, played by Billy Magnussen. Bond having associates who double cross him isn't unique. Bond arguably losing battles against those associates, however, is pretty novel. Even though Craig's Bond is more wont to get beat up than previous iterations, Ash separates himself by delivering a fatal blow to Felix Leiter.

Looper spoke with Magnussen about his role in "No Time To Die." He told us about working with Craig and his feelings about the fight scene.