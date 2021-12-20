Billy Magnussen Talks Being A Bond Villain In No Time To Die - Exclusive Interview

So let's talk about Daniel Craig for a second. The last time he did a [Bond] movie was "Spectre," and he was famously kind of grumpy on the press tour, basically saying, "This is my last time. I don't want to do this anymore." And then, like Bond, he got roped into one last mission. What was his demeanor like on set?

Welcoming, inviting, he was the commander of the ship. Coming into work with a veteran actor like that, he made the stage so welcoming and shared it so graciously. I have no complaints with him. I respect that man so much. Yeah.

And you got to get into a fight with him, and you basically — well, Logan Ash, I should say — really came out with the upper hand for a good chunk of it.

Thanks. I mean, to fight Bond is insane. Come on. It was such a crazy opportunity. The words can't describe, man, like what I went through. It's absolutely... While doing it, I didn't realize it. And looking back in hindsight, it's just like, damn, I got to fight Bond. Sorry.

And the fight was in kind of a small environment. Were there challenges that come with fighting in such a small environment?

That's the fun of it. There was this beautiful stunt team from France that choreographed the whole thing. And that's exactly what it is. It's choreography. It's a dance. And I have a little training in dance myself, and I love that because [of] the body movement and fighting, so the challenge of being in the confined space was what made it exciting, for me at least.