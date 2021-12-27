Todd McFarlane's Biggest Goal For The Upcoming Spawn Reboot - Exclusive

While discussing the "Venom" movies, McFarlane made it clear that the entertainment value derived from a film is far more important than fealty to the source material. His "How many people buy the Venom comic book? I don't know, a hundred thousand people. How many buy Spawn, hundred thousand? There's 8 billion people, which basically means that 99.99% of the people don't buy the comic book for either one of those characters." Entertaining the millions of people who see movies over the few hundred thousand who read the comics is the financially sound choice.

McFarlane is aware that fans who know the characters inside and out will have their thoughts, but he has one request: "You can give me all your comments, we can have a nice debate, but I'm still going to ask you at the end the one ... question that matters: 'Did I entertain you for two hours?' And either I did, or I didn't. And the loyalty, the exactness of that translation shouldn't be the determining factor. Your entertainment is all that matters."

