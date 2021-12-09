Todd McFarlane Discusses Venom, Superhero Movies, And Inspiring Pro Wrestling Gear - Exclusive Interview

How involved were you with these two movies, specifically "Venom" and "Venom: Let There be Carnage?"

None. Let me just say, one, it doesn't bug me and two, it wasn't necessary. The character, I mean, if somebody in the art department or director or something had asked, I would've been a willing participant, but I'm not put off that they didn't because my contributions to it was at the very beginning, over 30 years ago and there's been a lot of evolution and a lot of other people put their fingerprints on it.

And then when you convert anything from the page, whether it's a novel or a comic book or anything like that, magazine, to a TV show or a movie there becomes another sort of sensibility, what does it look like literally at 3D, moving around onscreen. And you have lots of people involved at that point, directors, producers, and then the people who put up the hundreds of millions of dollars. So yeah, Marvel and the creative people and the Sony folks figured out how to sort of stir the pot and make billion dollar successes out of their thing. So I would argue that not only do they not need me, I might actually drag them down. [Laughs] So they should keep going. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Keep going.

Well, it's clearly not broke. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" was a huge success, as was the first one. What do you think of the movies?

Let me just sort of tell you, I'm 60. So put that off to the side. So I look at all movies, not necessarily through the lens of "Does Todd personally like the movie?" I look at it more almost from a CEO point of view, which is, "What was the intent of the movie, what was the goal of the movie, did it accomplish its goal?" And forget Venom, I would put what I'm about to say almost for all superhero movies. One, do they just look visually cool? Are they fun? Are they fun to look at with your eyeballs? Because you're going to be in a dark room for two hours so there should be something that's enjoyable to look at. Check. And then two, was the story entertaining enough? Were the characters compelling? The action intriguing enough that when I walked out of that dark room that I could say to myself, "Hey, were those two hours worth my ten bucks?"

And if the answer is yes ... then I think everybody accomplished what they did. It's not necessary to be loyal to any sort of prior piece of work or to be sort of abstract from it. What it is, is to entertain enough people so that you have a success and you can do another one.

And it may not be that it's all the same people all the time. So if some of the comic book people were a little off put because it wasn't exactly loyal, and let me just tell you, there will always be that group of people for every superhero movie, right? For every novel that gets translated, for every Stephen King fan, there's always something wrong. You can't be worried about that. What you have to do is say, "Hey, the globe is 8 billion people. Can we now gather enough of them so that they enjoy it so that we get our money back plus a little bit so that we can do it again and then maybe again and maybe in best case again?" And go at it. So does everybody have to like the "Saw" movies? My mom doesn't, but they ended up making a boatload of them. So somewhere they found enough people to basically make the formula work. God bless everybody.