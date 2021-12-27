Harris Dickinson Gives Details On Flirting With Rhys Ifans As Rasputin In The King's Man - Exclusive

"The King's Man" is a film which occupies two spaces simultaneously. On the one hand, it is the story of a father and son at odds with one another over the best way to comport oneself in times of war. The father, Orlando (Ralph Fiennes), is a pacifist while his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) believes fervently in giving one's life to protect queen and country during World War I.

And yet, "The King's Man" is still a card-carrying member of the Kingsman film franchise, so it also features bombastic and often ridiculous spy thriller conceits. In the realm of "The King's Man," for example, the first World War is instigated by an angsty Scotsman whose ax to grind with England causes him to assemble an his evil league of evil — one which includes real-life historical villain Rasputin (as played by Rhys Ifans).

One way in which Orlando and Conrad work together is through espionage. At one point, the pair must infiltrate a party and attempt to poison Rasputin. Conrad's part in the mission is that he must flirt with Rasputin.

Naturally, when Looper had the chance to speak with Harris Dickinson, we asked him what it was like flirting with Rhys Ifans in full Rasputin garb.