Paul Bullion Of The Witcher Season 2 Unmasks Which DC And MCU Characters He'd Like To Play - Exclusive

Among the new faces in the second season of "The Witcher" is Paul Bullion as Lambert, another witcher who reunites with his childhood friend, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), when the titular hero returns home to Kaer Morhen.

Cavill's major breakthrough role came in 2013 in director Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." Stunning audiences with his portrayal of Clark Kent, AKA Superman, in the film, he went on to reprise the role for two more films for Snyder: 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and the director's definitive version of "Justice League" in 2021. Built like a Man of Steel in real life, Cavill has put his chiseled physique to good use in "The Witcher" and has inspired co-stars like Bullion in the process.

In an exclusive interview with Looper about his work in "The Witcher," Bullion admitted that he wouldn't mind following in Cavill's footsteps and taking on a role in the superhero genre in either the DC Extended Universe or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a veteran Ironman endurance athlete, there's no question that Bullion has the wherewithal to meet the physical demands a superhero — or supervillain — faces.