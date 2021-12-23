The New Uncharted Trailer Has Fans Losing Their Minds

The trailer sets up everything you need to know about the dynamics of the film. Nathan Drake is a young treasure hunter who falls into an expedition with the more experienced Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg). By the looks of it, they have their sights set on several valuable artifacts throughout the film's runtime, the first being a jewel-encrusted cross before they're led to a remote island with an old ship waiting for them.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like the movie has done an admirable job translating elements from the video games into a live-action setting. Fans of the games have taken notice, and underneath the YouTube video, you'll find plenty of comments from fans waiting to see their favorite video game franchise make it to the big screen. One user even writes, "This is the whole game turned into a movie. Everything is spot on! Can't wait!!"

The thing that should get casual audiences excited is the fact this trailer has the stamp of approval from fans of the games, as another user states, "I have been a fan of Uncharted for a long time, so I think when the movie [comes] out on IMAX it [won't] be a disappointment." Check out the trailer for yourself to see if this is something up your alley. If it is, you'll want to mark February 18, 2022 on your calendar because that's when "Uncharted" comes exclusively to theaters.