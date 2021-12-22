Keanu Reeves Had A Hilarious Response When Asked About Returning For Speed 3
Keanu Reeves is an actor who is universally beloved by moviegoers across the world. Having starred in some of the most iconic films of the 1990s and 2000s, from "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" to "The Matrix" to "Point Break" to "Constantine," he has continued finding success in recent years, particularly with the "John Wick" series.
Now, with the recent premiere of "The Matrix: Resurrections" — coming almost 20 years after "The Matrix: Revolutions" seemingly closed down the franchise for good — fans are thrilled to witness the return of Reeves' iconic Neo. Considering that nobody expected Reeves to ever reprise his "Matrix" role — combined with him recently returning in 2020's "Bill & Ted Face the Music" — fans are scouring his filmography, wondering what other characters might come back. And in that regard, some have looked with fresh eyes upon one of his earliest blockbuster roles in the 1994 film "Speed."
"Speed" saw a 29-year-old Reeves as Jack Traven, a rookie LAPD officer working with the bomb squad along with his partner Harry (Jeff Daniels) as they try to apprehend serial bomber and former LAPD bomb squad officer Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). Payne rigs a bus to blow up — along with all its passengers, including Annie (Sandra Bullock) — if it goes under 50 miles per hour, leaving Traven and Harry to figure out how to diffuse the bomb before the bus stops. Often recognized as one of the great action films of the 90s, "Speed" still sits at a 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, "Speed 2: Cruise Control" was released in 1997, without Reeves as Traven, and flopped at the box office (per The Numbers).
Could a potential "Speed 3" bring back Reeves? Here's what he has to say about it.
Reeves won't rule it out
In a recent interview with Extra, Keanu Reeves was asked about possibility of a return for "Speed 3" alongside co-star Sandra Bullock. The 57-year-old actor had a very lighthearted response. He joked, "I can't say never, because I'm standing here for 'Matrix: Resurrections' and at the end of the trilogy I did die, so you can't say never."
In the video, the interviewer even mistakenly asks about "Speed 2" first, seemingly not knowing that there was already a sequel (which reinforces just how poorly it performed without Reeves). Other than this conversation, there really have been no official talks whatsoever about the possibility of a third "Speed," and based on the reasoning behind why Reeves passed on "Speed 2" back in 1997, the plot would have to be interesting and compelling enough for Reeves to revisit the series.
Not to mention, a lot of time has passed since the first "Speed," so the story would have to fit around the now aged Reeves and Bullock, and where their lives went after both "Speed" films. If the film were to come to pass, it would be interesting to see how they would be able to tie the events of modern technology into Jack Traven's quest to stop another possible rogue bomber. Depending on the reception of "The Matrix: Resurrections," we may have an answer sooner than later as far as whether or not "Speed 3" will truly happen.
"The Matrix: Resurrections" premieres in theaters and on HBO Max December 22nd.