Keanu Reeves Had A Hilarious Response When Asked About Returning For Speed 3

Keanu Reeves is an actor who is universally beloved by moviegoers across the world. Having starred in some of the most iconic films of the 1990s and 2000s, from "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" to "The Matrix" to "Point Break" to "Constantine," he has continued finding success in recent years, particularly with the "John Wick" series.

Now, with the recent premiere of "The Matrix: Resurrections" — coming almost 20 years after "The Matrix: Revolutions" seemingly closed down the franchise for good — fans are thrilled to witness the return of Reeves' iconic Neo. Considering that nobody expected Reeves to ever reprise his "Matrix" role — combined with him recently returning in 2020's "Bill & Ted Face the Music" — fans are scouring his filmography, wondering what other characters might come back. And in that regard, some have looked with fresh eyes upon one of his earliest blockbuster roles in the 1994 film "Speed."

"Speed" saw a 29-year-old Reeves as Jack Traven, a rookie LAPD officer working with the bomb squad along with his partner Harry (Jeff Daniels) as they try to apprehend serial bomber and former LAPD bomb squad officer Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). Payne rigs a bus to blow up — along with all its passengers, including Annie (Sandra Bullock) — if it goes under 50 miles per hour, leaving Traven and Harry to figure out how to diffuse the bomb before the bus stops. Often recognized as one of the great action films of the 90s, "Speed" still sits at a 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, "Speed 2: Cruise Control" was released in 1997, without Reeves as Traven, and flopped at the box office (per The Numbers).

Could a potential "Speed 3" bring back Reeves? Here's what he has to say about it.