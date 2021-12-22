The Christmas Comedy That's Unexpectedly Taking Over Netflix

When December rolls around every year, there is one thing we always look forward to — revisiting our favorite Christmas movies. From the funny holiday capers to the touching ones that make us cry, we love the classics like "A Christmas Story, "It's A Wonderful Life," "Elf," "Love Actually," and "The Holiday."

Not long ago, Christmas season meant getting the box of holiday DVDs out of storage. These days, thanks to the many streaming sites out there, we can always count on a few new hits to join our must-watch list on each holiday season. Sometimes we're in the mood for a predictable romantic story, but other times, we want some holiday antics, á la "Home Alone." And if you're in the mood for some more festive hijinks, "Grumpy Christmas" is a can't-miss watch.

"Grumpy Christmas," which is also titled "Una navidad no tan padre" in its original Spanish, is a Mexican film about a cranky old man Don Servando (Hector Bonilla) and his family. The family is spending Christmas with his daughter-in-law's aunt Alicia (Angelica Maria) and Don is determined to show Alicia who it is that's really in charge in the family. As you can expect, a hilarious battle ensues.