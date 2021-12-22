Paul Bullion Details His Approach To Playing Lambert In The Witcher Season 2 - Exclusive

For actor Paul Bullion, landing the coveted role of Lambert in Season 2 of the Netflix streaming phenomenon "The Witcher" came with elation, but also a load of expectations. After all, the smash fantasy series has a deep well of source material to draw from, beginning with author Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling "The Witcher" fantasy book series, as well as the video games based on the book saga.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Season 1 of "The Witcher" introduced Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter tasked with finding and protecting the magical Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) of Cintra. Season 2 begins with the duo traveling to Geralt's ancestral home of Kaer Morhen, where monster slayer is reunited with Lambert, his boyhood friend and fellow Witcher. It's also in Kaer Morhen where Ciri asks Lambert to train her to prepare here to become a Witcher.

The interesting thing about Bullion's path to "The Witcher" was that he didn't even know he was auditioning for the series, much less the role of Lambert.

"I auditioned before Season 1 came out. All the trailers were out, and then I actually went for an audition not knowing 100% that it was actually for "The Witcher" because, a little inside knowledge, what they do is they code sides [which are scenes in a script]," Bullion told Looper in an exclusive interview. "So, obviously, they're worried about things leaking, which is inevitable when scripts are getting sent out to multiple actors. So, yeah, they code it, basically, and so, when you are auditioning, they give you the scenes, and they call the characters by different names and the title of the show is different."