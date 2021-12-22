Did Warner Bros. Just Confirm Huge The Flash Casting News?

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to smash box-office records year in and year out, the DC Extended Universe is still struggling to find its feet. After the failure of 2017's "Justice League," the DCEU seems to be focusing more on delivering grounded standalone films about individual characters.

One such film is "The Flash," set to release in November 2022. Ezra Miller will reprise their role as the titular speedster from "Justice League" and "Batman v Superman," and the story will revolve around Barry Allen using his powers to travel to the past in order to prevent his mother from being murdered (via The Hollywood Reporter.) Aside from that brief synopsis, not much is known about the plot, though it is thought to be influenced by the Flashpoint comic series, as both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck have joined the cast as their respective versions of Batman.

However, Warner Brothers recently dropped their annual "Movie Preview," which details all of their movies set to release in 2022, and they may have just revealed a big hint at what we can expect from the plot of "The Flash."