The Big Clue Everyone Missed In The Witcher Season 2

Season 2 ends dramatically, revealing that Ciri's father hadn't died along with her mother as Ciri had been told. After 2 seasons of buildup, the audience finally sees who the identity of The White Flame is. The emperor Emhyr is actually Ciri's birth father who continues to look for a way to reclaim his daughter.

However, fans on Reddit have realized that there is a clue earlier in the episode that foreshadows this reveal. While possessed by Voleth Meir, Ciri is controlled by false visions of her parents. When she finally decides to go home to Geralt, Pavetta disappears. But Emhyr doesn't. "I like how HE doesn't dissolve, nice little foreshadowing," commented Reddit user Paplok.

If viewers look close enough, they can see that up until the last second, Ciri's father remains in the frame, while Pavetta continues to fade away. This is much more powerful after realizing that not only is Ciri's father not dead, but he is the Emperor of Nilfgaard. This also falls in line with his storyline in the book, though the situation is framed differently in the Netflix series (via Polygon). While the emperor of Nilfgaard was Ciri's father in the source material, it is unclear if Emhyr's endgame for Ciri in the show is just as twisted. For now, viewers will have to wait to see Season 3 to find out what Emhyr's plans are for his daughter.