Death Of A Telemarketer's Haley Joel Osment Discusses His Unique Role - Exclusive
Haley Joel Osment has worked steadily in Hollywood since he was a child, and it appears he doesn't have any plans to slow down any time soon, with 2021 being one of his busiest years. He reprised his role of Robby on "The Kominsky Method" before going on to star in the likes of "Goliath," "Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens," "Dogs in Space," and "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." As if a bunch of TV shows across multiple streaming services weren't enough, you may also be able to find him at your local cineplex in the recently released indie comedy-drama, "Death of a Telemarketer."
In a recent interview with Looper, Osment spoke about his role in the film. It sounds unlike anything audiences have seen out of him so far, and if you want something not related to a franchise to watch this December, "Death of a Telemarketer" sounds like a rip-roaring good time.
Haley Joel Osment does some 'wild and crazy stuff' in Death of a Telemarketer
Part of the fun of making "Death of a Telemarketer" was the chance for Osment to work with his old friend — Lamorne Morris of "New Girl" fame. Osment described their friendship as follows, "He and I have done a couple other things in the past together. We were in a film called 'Sex Ed' in 2013, and then he and I did a really fun pilot with Aubrey Plaza in 2016 called 'Nightmare Time.'" But Morris's presence was just icing on the cake of what turned into a surreal experience. "A really crazy surreal script by Khaled Ridgeway and yeah, just a fun cast," he elaborated. "We were out in some corporate park, out in the valley, doing some wild and crazy stuff late at night."
Osment didn't give anything away in terms of the plot, but he did provide an explanation as to what audiences can expect out of his character. As he put it, "Me and Jackie Earle Haley, who is also, you know is very exciting to work with. We are kind of holding Lamorne hostage and playing some mind games with him as revenge for his perceived slights against us as a telemarketer." It's not often audiences have seen Osment in a more antagonistic role. He showed how conniving he could become as Mesmer on "The Boys" when he sold the titular Boys out to Homelander (Antony Starr).
You can watch the trailer for "Death of a Telemarketer" here and see if it's playing in a theater near you. After all, more Osment in your life is always a good thing.
"Death of a Telemarketer" is now playing in select theaters.