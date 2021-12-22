Death Of A Telemarketer's Haley Joel Osment Discusses His Unique Role - Exclusive

Part of the fun of making "Death of a Telemarketer" was the chance for Osment to work with his old friend — Lamorne Morris of "New Girl" fame. Osment described their friendship as follows, "He and I have done a couple other things in the past together. We were in a film called 'Sex Ed' in 2013, and then he and I did a really fun pilot with Aubrey Plaza in 2016 called 'Nightmare Time.'" But Morris's presence was just icing on the cake of what turned into a surreal experience. "A really crazy surreal script by Khaled Ridgeway and yeah, just a fun cast," he elaborated. "We were out in some corporate park, out in the valley, doing some wild and crazy stuff late at night."

Osment didn't give anything away in terms of the plot, but he did provide an explanation as to what audiences can expect out of his character. As he put it, "Me and Jackie Earle Haley, who is also, you know is very exciting to work with. We are kind of holding Lamorne hostage and playing some mind games with him as revenge for his perceived slights against us as a telemarketer." It's not often audiences have seen Osment in a more antagonistic role. He showed how conniving he could become as Mesmer on "The Boys" when he sold the titular Boys out to Homelander (Antony Starr).

You can watch the trailer for "Death of a Telemarketer" here and see if it's playing in a theater near you. After all, more Osment in your life is always a good thing.

"Death of a Telemarketer" is now playing in select theaters.