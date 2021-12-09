Haley Joel Osment Discusses Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous And Death Of A Telemarketer - Exclusive Interview

What was it like stepping into a villainous role like Kash?

So much fun. I mean, I think a lot of actors will say that some of the most fun they have is playing these sort of amoral, villainous characters and doing it on a voiceover project is great. Because you can really kind of go for it in expressing all of his rages and pathologies, just using your voice.

And it was also interesting doing it because, until I think the very last couple of episodes, if that, I was doing all this from home in the sort of a custom studio that you set up for yourself. Early on, it's pillows and blankets, and then as time went on, you kind of find a room that you prepare in order to record stuff. Early on in 2020, this was kind of the only work that was possible to do during the lockdown and everything. So it was great to have something so engaging and fun to do while we were stuck at home.

Was there anything you did to prepare for Kash's various rages?

It's really all there in the material. I mean he's a really colorful character and he has a really high regard for himself. So combining that kind of arrogance and refusal to see anything from anybody else's perspective, I think we really channel with the work. And it's also, a lot of the time you're getting chased by dinosaurs. So that gives you a good feel for how to get to the emotional highs.

So Kash is a gamer. Are there any games you're playing right now?

This is the time of year, about once a year, around the holidays when there's not a whole lot going on. I'll let myself play some video games. I've been looking forward to the new "Halo" that's coming out. So that's probably going to be happening a little bit between now and the new year.