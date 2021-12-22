Here's How Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Tie Into Freshman Year

Reddit user u/Intelligent-Ad-1066 recently posted a compelling theory about "Freshman Year" and "No Way Home" on the r/FanTheories subreddit. The theory reiterates that "Freshman Year" will likely be the absolute origin point for the MCU version of the character, with events like Peter getting bit by the spider that gives him his powers being shown.

But u/Intelligent-Ad-1066 believes the prequel series will actually be set from a meta standpoint after the events of "No Way Home," with Peter narrating the story to someone who had forgotten who he was. The user's theory gives three possible ideas for who Peter might be telling his origin story to: MJ after she somehow starts to remember him, Doctor Strange once he regains his full memory of the multiverse incident, or Daredevil, as Peter met Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock from the Netflix TV show during the events of "No Way Home."

If this theory turns out to be true, then "Freshman Year" could see the first signs of Peter regaining some part of his old life. Only will time will though, as "Freshman Year" does not yet have a release window set. Still, here's hoping that this next chapter in Spider-Man's MCU adventures sends a glimmer of hope his way. He could use it right now.