Why The Witcher Stunt Team Joked About Throwing Freya Allan Out Every Night

With Season 2 of "The Witcher" finally released on Netflix, viewers can't wait to see what's next for Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). After spending the first season having to be saved, and constantly running away from danger, Season 2 sees a transformation for Ciri, where she finally starts to take steps toward controlling her power, and using her strength to fight and defend herself.

In Season 2, Ciri is still at odds with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) about her desire to become a witcher, which he doesn't want. But Geralt knows that if he's going to protect Ciri, he has to earn her trust, and get to know who she is. What Ciri wants more than anything is to know how to protect herself, so as soon as they arrive at the Witcher compound of Kaer Morhen, Ciri begins her training.

"I learned the basic sword work — got to learn some choreography at the start with daggers," Allan told Screen Rant Plus. "Doing all that helped me when I was going into the scenes where Ciri is training. ... The way I was training as Freya completely paralleled Ciri." To prepare for her role now required of her, Allan began training with the stunt department a month before filming began, and the stunt team admired her dedication to her training with some playful jokes.