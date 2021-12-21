The Animated Family Movie Fighting For Netflix's Top Spot

The holiday season is prime time for getting together with loved ones and watching movies. Whether going to the theater on Christmas is your tried-and-true tradition, or you're more into snuggling up on the couch for a movie night in, film-watching is an integral part of coming together for a lot of people. So thankfully, movie studios are keen to release several genre-spanning movies are this time so we all have plenty of options to choose from when we're inside, hiding from the cold.

Family-friendly films are always a feel-good (and safe) option this time of year. Animated flicks like "Coco" or even the more recent live-action adaptation of "Clifford The Big Red Dog" are easy picks that the whole family can enjoy. If you and your crew are looking to stay home and get to know your Netflix queue a little better, the streaming giant just released a new heartwarming animated flick that is a must-add to your list.