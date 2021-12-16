Matthew Vaughn Reveals A Surprise Superhero Reboot On The Way

In a recent interview with Chris Killian of ComicBook.com, Vaughn confirmed that he has high expectations for a reboot of "Kick-Ass," just as soon as he can secure the rights of the franchise once more. "It's so f***ing nuts that I can't talk about it," Vaughn told Killian. "But we've got that ready to go. All the rights revert back in two years and then we're going to reboot it where people will be like, 'He is insane.'" Vaughn refused to say whether the upcoming reboot will include the same cast members as the first two films, new iterations of those characters, or an entirely new set of characters.

However, Vaughn went on to detail his reasons for calling the upcoming iteration a reboot rather than "Kick-Ass 3," saying, "Because I think the clue is in the title. I think Kick-Ass ... it became a new type of genre." Vaughn further explained that the "Kick-Ass" reboot will be unlike anything "anyone could be imagining" and said that he is "going to need one very, very brave actor or actress to play the new Kick-Ass because it will scare the sh*t out of them."

2010's "Kick-Ass" starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski (aka Kick-Ass), Chloe Grace Moretz as Mindy Macready (aka Hit-Girl), and Nicolas Cage as Damon Macready (aka Big Daddy) (via IMDb). Taylor-Johnson and Moretz both returned for the film's sequel. In a 2014 interview, Moretz blamed the poor performance of "Kick-Ass 2" on "piracy" and said that she believes she is done playing Hit-Girl because of it. In a more recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Moretz appeared at least open to the idea, but said she'd only be interested if everyone returned, specifically naming Taylor-Johnson as a requirement.