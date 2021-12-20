Here's Why You'll Still See Jeff Garlin In The Goldbergs After His Exit

Popular ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" weathered a cast shakeup earlier this year following the death of George Segal, who played Pops for eight years. Now, another member of "The Goldbergs" cast is in the headlines, albeit for entirely different reasons. On December 16, we learned Jeff Garlin was let go from the show following an investigation into his behavior towards the other cast and crew members who worked on the ABC comedy. Garlin, who plays Goldberg patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been on the show for nine seasons. He made his first appearance as Murray in the ABC comedy's pilot, which aired in September 2013.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on December 3, Garlin revealed he had been investigated by Sony Pictures Television HR regarding his conduct multiple times over the past three years. Garlin rejected allegations of a physical and verbal altercation with a stand-in on the set of "The Goldbergs," explaining to VF, "If someone misses a joke, that's unfortunate to me. I don't like it." He went on to say, "[A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say, all I can say is I'm sorry." Following the release of the interview, crew members from the show came forward under anonymity to Deadline, culminating in Garlin's exit from the show on December 15 in a mutually agreed-upon decision.

However, Garlin's exit doesn't mean the end of Murray's time on "The Goldbergs." Here's why you'll still see the actor on the ABC comedy after his exit.