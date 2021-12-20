The John Wick Easter Egg To Watch For In The Matrix Resurrections

Contains mild spoilers for "The Matrix Resurrections." Reader beware!

1999's "The Matrix" flipped the cinema world on its head when it arrived on the big screen, both in terms of its technological feats and fascinating story. It soon became a pop culture phenomenon, with moviegoers across the globe sitting in awe at what the Wachowski sisters were able to accomplish with their latest blockbuster. As a result, a handful of actors found their stock in Hollywood skyrocketing at an ever-increasing rate, with Keanu Reeves — who played Neo in the film and its two big-screen sequels — at the forefront of it all.

"The Matrix" went a long way in solidifying Keanu Reeves' status as a household name, building on the foundation that projects like "Point Break" and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" had laid in years previous. This afforded him the chance to star in the likes of "Constantine" and "The Day the Earth Stood Still" as the 21st century picked up steam, but he couldn't quite reach those "Matrix" highs again. Thankfully, that changed in 2014 with a little action movie known as "John Wick," which launched Reeves' career renaissance in short order.

As of this writing, the "Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises are both on the cusp of reaching four total installments, and fans of both will be delighted to know that "The Matrix Resurrections" includes a fun nod to one of the men behind the "John Wick" series.