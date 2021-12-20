The Supreme Court Case That Could Completely Change Spider-Man's Future

Marvel fans are no strangers to the intricacies of copyright laws and understanding who owns what characters. Disney may have purchased Marvel Studios to the tune of $4 billion, but that only gave the company access to certain characters (via We Got This Covered). Franchises like "Fantastic 4," "X-Men," and "Deadpool" had already been sold to 20th Century Fox, but when Disney purchased Fox in 2019, those series reverted to Marvel Studios. Then there's the issue with Spider-Man, who was sold to Sony in the 1990s. It all becomes confusing incredibly quickly, and based on what the Supreme Court does in the near future, it could become even more convoluted.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a case related to the "Game of Life" is set to go in front of the United States Supreme Court over questions regarding the game's creation. The game was first sold in 1960 and created by toy developer Reuben Klamer and game designer Bill Markham. Decades after the fact, Markham's heirs sought to terminate the game's copyright so that the rights would fall back to the family. However, a judge at the time determined the game was made as part of a "work made for hire" agreement, meaning Milton Bradley and subsequently Hasbro were the authors of the property.

Now, Markham's heirs want to take their case to the Supreme Court so that the highest judges of the land can address who owns the rights to movies, books, characters, and paintings created under the 1909 Copyright Act. This could have serious ramifications for characters created prior to the passage of the Copyright Act of 1976, including Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.