Henry Cavill Confirms What We All Suspected About Kristofer Hivju's On-Set Behavior

Amidst a longer discussion about "The Witcher" Season 2, IGN interviewer Josh Horowitz brought up the addition of a number of new characters, providing Hivju's Nivellen as an example. In response, series lead Henry Cavill shared his thoughts about what it was like to work with Hivju.

"I loved working with him. As I've said before, he's recognizable from his incredible bombastic performances in 'Game of Thrones,' and this is also very bombastic, but there's such a beautiful performance he does right at the end, which is really deep, soulful, and Shakespearean in its nature. And it touched me," Cavill said.

He then went on to recount how the two of them would, naturally, talk shop on set, sharing their ideas about what sorts of projects they would most want to work on with one another. It was once the cameras started rolling, however, that Cavill recounted bearing witness to the depth of Hivju's talent. "Just to see this performance come out of him, you think, it's one thing having conversations, but then when you see a performance like that live in front of you, and repeated, you realize that's someone you really wanna work with," he said.

So, while he and Hivju had a convivial working relationship off-camera, Cavill revealed that Hivju's professionalism in front of the camera is what impressed him the most about the former "Game of Thrones" star.