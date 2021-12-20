Ellen Pompeo's Surprising Grey's Anatomy Remarks Should Have Fans Concerned

In the past, "Grey's Anatomy" lead Ellen Pompeo has stuck by the sentiment that when she and the series' creator, Shonda Rhimes, are ready for the show to end, it'll end. In 2017, she told Variety, "The story is about Meredith Grey's journey and when I'm done, the show will end."

While fans may not be ready to say goodbye to the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, it seems that Pompeo is ready herself. While promoting her company, Betr Remedies, Pompeo told Insider, "I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that ["Grey's Anatomy"] should end." But apparently, it's a bit difficult to end a show as massively successful as this one. "​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'" Pompeo explained. "And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

With these remarks, it seems Pompeo may be hoping to switch gears to her activism work outside of "Grey's Anatomy." According to Insider, Pompeo serves as a cofounder and chief impact officer of Betr Remedies, a company that strives to provide safe, "prescription medications to underserved communities." Pompeo also uses her podcast "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo" to provide a safe space for marginalized voices. With no news yet on Season 19, "Grey's Anatomy" fans will have to patiently wait to see when the series will come to an end.