The Real Reason Taylor Sheridan Can't Collaborate With Other Writers On Yellowstone

"Yellowstone," the Paramount Network hit, premiered back in 2018 and won a slew of fans early on. It's so popular, that critics and viewers alike have given it an impressive 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.7/10 on IMDb. It's been so successful, that it launched a spin-off series called "1883," which recently debuted to a strong response, and another potential spin-off, rumored to be entitled "Yellowstone: 6666." The new show is — surprise — set in 1883, and it serves as a prequel to the present-day series that fans have fallen in love with, while the rumored spin-off will potentially follow fan-favorite ranch hand Jimmy (Jefferson White) as he does some soul searching down in Texas.

For most television series, you can't have a hit show without stellar writing. And the writing for these shows is coming from none other than Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan's unique writing style isn't something that falls in line with traditional Hollywood storytelling. He intentionally eschews the tropes and formulaic scripts that have been popularized by prolific creators like Shonda Rhimes and Chuck Lorre. As a result, he doesn't exactly play well with others in the writers room.