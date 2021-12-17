The Real Reason No Way Home Fans Are Excited About Spidey's New Suit

The following article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Marvel's resident web-slinger just got a brand new makeover in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that has fans completely smitten, but not for reasons you might think.

In previous movies, Tom Holland's Peter Parker was gifted with Stark tech to help become New York's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. In "Captain America: Civil War," Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) gives Parker his first set of tech-powered threads and asks him to join the movie's ongoing struggle against Cap (Chris Evans). This is the suit we later see in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and then again in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which also features another updated outfit with newer Stark tech. For Holland's appearances in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" he donned the Iron-Spider suit, also given to him by Stark, and then Marvel brought it back for "No Way Home."

As usual, the studio decided to give Spidey another new suit at the end of the latest film. Only this time, it appears to be more of a retro fit — and fans are absolutely loving it.