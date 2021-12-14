Here's Why The King's Man Is Falling Royally Flat With Early Critics

One of the biggest sleeper hits of the last decade was the 2014 release of "Kingsman: The Secret Service." In addition to performing positively at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), the action comedy film fared well with most viewers, scoring a "Certified Fresh" 75% critical score, alongside an 84% audience score, on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film's sequel, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," was not nearly as well received in 2017 (via Rotten Tomatoes), it's safe to say that the "Kingsman" franchise is here to stay for the foreseeable future. However, the "future" probably isn't exactly what fans of the film series are most excited about right now. In fact, they're probably more interested in the past.

"Kingsman" fans have been clamoring for a better look at the series's first prequel film, "The King's Man," for years now. The film, which relocates the franchise to the origins of the eponymous spy organization in World War I, was originally set to be released on November 8, 2019, but had its release date shifted several times, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. December 22, 2021 is actually the ninth date on which the film has been scheduled for release, but appears to be the one mostly like to stick now (via MovieWeb).

Critics recently got an early look at the film and, unfortunately, it sounds like fans should be prepared for the worst.