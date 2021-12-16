The Thriller Hidden Gem That's Finally Gaining Attention On Netflix

Given that there are literally hundreds of film and television titles to choose from on Netflix, trying to pick just one to watch can be a little bit intimidating. For those who've little interest in digging deep to find the latest hidden gem to hit the platform, Netflix has made it easy enough to simply dive in with its most popular titles via their Top 10 viewership rankings.

As you might expect, the Top 10 is typically spotted with an ever-changing mix of big-screen blockbusters and hot new Netflix originals. Occasionally, however, a film sneaks into the Netflix Top 10 that nobody expected to be there. That's usually because it went all but undiscovered during its original release, more or less fading into obscurity soon after. Perhaps one of the best things about the age of streaming is that some of the movies that didn't deserve to go undiscovered are getting a second chance on one streamer or another.

The latest second-chancer to break into the Netflix Top 10 is very much one of that lot. It's also a daring, high-minded modern war thriller starring the great actors Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman.