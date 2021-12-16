We Now Know Whether Hawkeye Takes Place Before Or After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Following her return to the MCU after "Black Widow," Yelena (Florence Pugh) sat down with the bowman's protege, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), on this week's "Hawkeye" and explained the reasons for her recent visit. Besides putting Hawkeye at the top of her kill list, the up-and-coming assassin revealed that she wanted to see all that New York City has to offer. One agenda item, in particular, is to visit the "new and improved Statue of Liberty," which Kate doesn't react to. It suggests that this recent remodeling is a well-known thing, particularly to a certain wall-crawler whose latest big battle was at that exact location.

Hardly spoilers if you've seen the trailers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but the mentioned improvements on Lady Liberty are not just a new accessory, but an extra bit of work required after a recent Spider-Man showdown. The statue already appeared to be going through reconstruction before the wall-crawler set up his latest scuffle, though our hero ended up leaving it in a worse condition than when he found it. Considering Yelena's plans, it appears that "Hawkeye" would be set after new repairs were made, and the tourist attraction is back open to the public.

We can only wait and see if Yelena's trip to the famous landmark goes ahead when "Hawkeye" returns for one final shot in the new series next week.