Todd McFarlane Reveals His Honest Opinion Of Pro Wrestlers Using Venom's Image - Exclusive

There's a huge overlap between comics fans and wrestling fans, and it should be no surprise that many wrestlers are comic fans. At the indie level alone, the Venn diagrams overlap enough that wrestling feds like Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling –- which works exactly as the name implies –- exist. At the highest levels, specifically WWE and AEW, superhero wrestling gear is increasingly common, and many have taken a special liking to Venom.

Luchador and AEW star Penta El Zero M occasionally wears Venom-inspired masks. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair wore a Venom frock to the ring during her entrance at Extreme Rules in 2021. Lining up approximately with the release of "Let There Be Carnage," it depicted a symbiote taking over her gear.

The most notable case is Johnny Gargano, who often wears superhero-themed gear and once tweeted that "#Venom has always been one of my favorite [Marvel] characters." Gargano wore Venom-inspired ring gear at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in 2018, during his Last Man Standing Match against Tommaso Ciampa. It was thematically appropriate, too: Gargano, having been betrayed and foiled by Ciampa before, needed to blur the line between being a hero and villain to match the vile Ciampa.

Looper recently spoke with Venom co-creator Todd McFarlane, and asked him his thoughts about wrestlers wearing outfits inspired by something he created. His response? Not a ton of surprise.