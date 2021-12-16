Mina Sundwall Chooses Characters From Lost In Space And Legends Of Tomorrow For A Crossover - Exclusive

Most actors, even extremely successful ones, are often known for one role in particular. Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be synonymous with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and William Shatner will forever be known as Captain James Tiberius Kirk. That trend is especially true for younger actors who don't have enough credits under their belt to be known for a bevy of different performances.

However, there are exceptions to every rule. Despite her age, Mina Sundwall is a perfect example of a performer who already has two well known shows and roles under her belt. For three seasons, she was Penny, the younger sister of the Robinson clan on the Netflix reboot of "Lost in Space". Over on more terrestrial television, she played Mick Rory's (Dominic Purcell) daughter Lita on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow".

The two shows have a number of things in common: they both have space ships, they both have fought alien threats, and they both have villains on board who try to do the right thing at least some of the time.

Since the two shows have so much in common (and since Sundwall has played important roles on both series), during an exclusive interview, Looper asked her: Who (or what) should meet if "Lost in Space" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" were ever to cross over?