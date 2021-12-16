Mina Sundwall Chooses Characters From Lost In Space And Legends Of Tomorrow For A Crossover - Exclusive
Most actors, even extremely successful ones, are often known for one role in particular. Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be synonymous with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and William Shatner will forever be known as Captain James Tiberius Kirk. That trend is especially true for younger actors who don't have enough credits under their belt to be known for a bevy of different performances.
However, there are exceptions to every rule. Despite her age, Mina Sundwall is a perfect example of a performer who already has two well known shows and roles under her belt. For three seasons, she was Penny, the younger sister of the Robinson clan on the Netflix reboot of "Lost in Space". Over on more terrestrial television, she played Mick Rory's (Dominic Purcell) daughter Lita on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow".
The two shows have a number of things in common: they both have space ships, they both have fought alien threats, and they both have villains on board who try to do the right thing at least some of the time.
Since the two shows have so much in common (and since Sundwall has played important roles on both series), during an exclusive interview, Looper asked her: Who (or what) should meet if "Lost in Space" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" were ever to cross over?
Two crossovers for the price of one
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is predicated on a simple concept. Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), the original captain of time-traveling ship The Waverider, assembles a team to aid him in fighting a nigh-invincible psychopath. The catch is that the people Rip assembles for his team aren't heroes so much as they are people who are largely irrelevant to the timeline. So, in addition to some would-be heroes, there are also some two-bit thugs on the team as well.
One of those thugs is Mick Rory, who, thanks to time travel shenanigans, winds up impregnating his high school girlfriend and winds up with a surprise daughter in the present. As we mentioned, his daughter Lita is played by Mina Sundwall.
There are actually two characters, one from "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and one from "Lost in Space," that Sundwall would cross over into each respective show.
"I would love to see how Mick Rory would handle being on the Jupiter 2, specifically taking orders," she says. "I would also love to see how Dr. Smith [Parker Posey] would handle being on the Waverider. I'd love to know what mischief she would get up to."
As for Rory himself, we asked Sundwall if Rory could take on "Lost in Space's" big bad robot SAR. "I think it would depend on whose turf this is taking place and who Mick Rory is defending because if it's family, it's over for SAR," she says. "If Mick Rory is defending family or friends, it's over for SAR, for sure."
Both "Lost in Space" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" are currently available to stream on Netflix.