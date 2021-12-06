Mina Sundwall Talks About The End Of Lost In Space And Who Should Cross Over Into Legends Of Tomorrow - Exclusive Interview

How was the story told in Season 3 changed by the pandemic, and do you think that the way people watched the show, given the fact that it's a show that features so much isolation, was impacted by COVID?

I hope so. I don't want to speak for people who are watching it. Given that everybody had a different experience in the pandemic, I'm sure that everybody will relate to different parts of the season. But from where I was, reading the scripts as they were coming out and relating to the characters, it does feel, especially for the kids, very similar in the sense that they had to mature very quickly. I think that the isolation and being alone mixed with constantly being in the digital world expedited a lot of the maturity and independence of teenagers right now, and that carries through in the context of our show a little bit, but I don't know. In a way, I think it will be, but I hope that the elements of fun and joy and excitement and energy are not overshadowed by that.

The show is done. Actually, I feel really lucky to get to talk to you now that it's out because it feels like we can talk about everything.



Yes, I know. This is my first day being able to actually talk about the things that I've had to hold my tongue on for so long.

What are the things you felt like you wanted to say, but you felt like you couldn't talk about?



Oh, so many things. I wanted to talk about the climbing and the excitement of getting to do new stunts and Penny's journey into her empathy being part of the reason why she was able to communicate to robots and having her own robot and letting that be the driving force of her hero's journey rather than through action or through science, which is a lot of what her family has. That's where she really found herself in the places that she had been lost in the previous seasons. I wanted to talk about the fun with the boys and finding Grant. There were so many things.