Marvel's Eye-Popping Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Teaser Has MCU Fans Buzzing

Based on the brief teaser, the series is set to be a fascinating visionary experience. With its kaleidoscopic colors and trippy action scenes, the "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" TV series looks to be straight out of a comic book, similar to the visual style of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Although the teaser just dropped today, the new series has fans buzzing on Twitter about it's exciting visual style. Twitter user @roboptera is demanding more details about the show, writing that "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur already looks SO GOOD I can't wait for more footage!!!!" One user who recalls the show's announcement way back in 2019, @Animated_Antic, is now more amped up after the teaser, explaining, "I remember being at D23 in 2019 and seeing Laurence Fishburne reveal this cartoon and what it would look like and I'll just say this animation is special. Can't wait to see it next summer!"

Another Twitter user @Chinnu_Atluri97 compares "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" to another animated Marvel series, "The Ultimate Spider-Man," but says that it "already looks so much cooler." They continue, saying, "I love how they embraced the comic book aesthetic and made it look fluid and cool." Additionally, user @EdwardIsSoCool excitedly responded with "This show is going to be so good" and quickly added "The best Christmas gift ever." Fishburne would definitely be happy to hear this ecstatic response from fans.

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" is slated to release on Disney Channel next summer, but until then, you can see for yourself just how cool the new animated series looks in the above teaser.