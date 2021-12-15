Marvel's Eye-Popping Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Teaser Has MCU Fans Buzzing
Laurence Fishburne is giving Marvel fans an early Christmas gift. In a very short, but very sweet teaser for Disney's new animated series, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," the show's star and executive producer gave viewers a quick preview, and it promises to be a fun, psychedelic adventure.
Based on the original Marvel comic series written by Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" follows 13-year-old genius Lunella Lafayette in modern-day New York City. When Lunella accidentally uses a time vortex and brings over a gigantic red T-rex — which she aptly names Devil Dinosaur — into her time, she teams up with the prehistoric beast to fight crime and protect the Lower East Side from harm.
Singer and actress Diamond White will be the voice behind Lunella, a.k.a. Moon Girl, while Fishburne will play a trickster known as The Beyonder (via Marvel). Other cast members include Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, and Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend, Casey.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is packed with action and color
Based on the brief teaser, the series is set to be a fascinating visionary experience. With its kaleidoscopic colors and trippy action scenes, the "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" TV series looks to be straight out of a comic book, similar to the visual style of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Although the teaser just dropped today, the new series has fans buzzing on Twitter about it's exciting visual style. Twitter user @roboptera is demanding more details about the show, writing that "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur already looks SO GOOD I can't wait for more footage!!!!" One user who recalls the show's announcement way back in 2019, @Animated_Antic, is now more amped up after the teaser, explaining, "I remember being at D23 in 2019 and seeing Laurence Fishburne reveal this cartoon and what it would look like and I'll just say this animation is special. Can't wait to see it next summer!"
Another Twitter user @Chinnu_Atluri97 compares "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" to another animated Marvel series, "The Ultimate Spider-Man," but says that it "already looks so much cooler." They continue, saying, "I love how they embraced the comic book aesthetic and made it look fluid and cool." Additionally, user @EdwardIsSoCool excitedly responded with "This show is going to be so good" and quickly added "The best Christmas gift ever." Fishburne would definitely be happy to hear this ecstatic response from fans.
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" is slated to release on Disney Channel next summer, but until then, you can see for yourself just how cool the new animated series looks in the above teaser.