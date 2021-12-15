James Cameron Went To Bizarre Lengths To Prepare His Cast For The Avatar Sequels

Good things take time, and that saying rings true for James Cameron's 2009 science-fiction epic "Avatar." The film's development began in 1994, years before the technology to make it possible even existed (via ABC News). The road to creating what would go on to become one of the world's biggest box office hits was a long, painstaking one.

The film follows a conflict between humans attempting to reverse decades of climate change damage on Earth and the nature-worshipping Na'vi people, who live on the planet Pandora. As the humans make advances to harvest a mineral native to the Na'vi's homeworld, a battle breaks out.

The sprawling universes within "Avatar" and its iconic blue alien-like Na'vi characters require special technology to bring to life, which has proven to be no small feat. Cameron recently spoke with fellow director Denis Villeneuve ("Dune") over Zoom for Variety, where they delved into the long-awaited "Avatar" sequels, and how Cameron prepared his cast for shooting.