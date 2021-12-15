Diary Of A Wimpy Kid's Brady Noon Tells A Hilarious Prank Story Involving His Twin Brother - Exclusive

Brady Noon, the voice of Greg on the new "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movie on Disney+, is a very good actor, but he's not exactly one of a kind. That's because he has an identical twin brother.

Brady and his brother, Connor, got their start in show business playing Tommy Darmody in "Boardwalk Empire." As is often the case with young actors, the show had identical twins playing the same young child. The two actors would alternate the role of Tommy throughout the series.

While Brady continues to act, Connor has by and large left show business for the time being. His only other credit on IMDb is for an upcoming movie called "Marry Me," starring both twins. Brady plays a character named George, while Connor's role is listed as "Not George." Sounds like there will be some twin magic going on there.

As anyone with an identical twin should do, they've used their resemblance to pull off at least one prank.